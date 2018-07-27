Paint Night fundraiser for Draper Park

Carol Smith Photos

The recent Paint Night fundraiser for Draper Community Park was a great success. Every spot was filled and there were 24 painters on hand to enjoy the festivities. The event was held at the Draper Merc, who provided the space and drinks. Henry and Rhonda Whitehurst were the artist conducting the event and donated supplies and their time. They taught several techniques that aren’t usually taught at a paint event and painters attending the event learned a lot along with having a great time. The canvases were donated by Michaels and the pizza was donated by PaPa Johns in Dublin, making this a 100 percent fundraising event. The proceeds from the event totaled $840. The Park Board would love to thank everyone who made this a wonderful event, including those that attended. The next fundraising event will be Taco and Hot Fudge Cake Night at the Draper Methodist Church Aug. 23. For more information about how to support the park, please contact a Draper Community Park Board Member or call 540-994-2453 or email chsmith@pclibs.org.

Written by: Editor on July 27, 2018.

Comments

comments