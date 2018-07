Paddle Up!

William Paine/SWT

Claytor Lakers witnessed an unusual spectacle Wednesday as Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board Company hosted a Paddle Up Concert at Claytor Lake State Park. Jared Stout played and sang in front of an audience of 125 paddle boarders and kayakers gathered for the concert, which occurred between 6:30 and 8:00 Wednesday evening. Plans for another event are already in the works.

Written by: Editor on July 20, 2018.

