Ola Scott Bowling

Sept. 3, 1919-July 10, 2018

Ola Scott Bowling, 98, passed way Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at her home.

She was a member of Dublin United Methodist Church. Mrs. Bowling was preceded in death by her parents, Waller and Minnie Scott; husband, Harry T. Bowling; son, Jack W. Bowling; nine brothers, Garccia, Oscar, Carl, Lacy, Lassie, Clarence “Buck,” Elmo and W. M. Scott Jr.; and sister, Olivia Scott Bryant.

Survivors include her son, Kenneth S. Bowling; daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Richard Gordon, Debra J. Catto, and Patricia and Stephen Hale; daughter-in-law, Maria Bowling; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank her special caregivers, Barbara Duncan, Kay Doyle, Misty Doyle, Roger Anderson, and many other loyal and loving helpers.

The family is receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 13, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Graveside services are private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Dublin United Methodist Church New Sound System Fund.

The Bowling family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

