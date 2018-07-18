NRV job market ranked 6th in U.S.

The New River Valley job market is the sixth best in the nation, according to a study conducted by online job search site Zippia.

USA Today recently reported on the study, which evaluated Bureau of Labor Statistic data on wages, unemployment and jobless rates. The study determined the New River Valley’s mean wage is almost $43,000.

According to Zippia marketing head Chris Kolman, the nation’s top metro job market regions are “home to growing, well-paying jobs” and have experienced the most unemployment decreases and wage increases.

The New River Valley, officially known as the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), includes Pulaski County.

Virginia’s New River Valley, a collaborative marketing tool for Pulaski, Floyd, Giles and Montgomery counties and Radford City, points out in a newsletter the NRV is “consistently recognized” as an excellent place to live and work.

For example, the NRV has been named the nation’s 11th best place to work in manufacturing, the nation’s top affordable metro attracting young professionals, and 10th in the nation for number of high-tech jobs.

“The NRV has an excellent workforce that is fueled by great higher education institutions like Virginia Tech, Radford University and New River Community College. Plus, the endless lifestyle amenities make it an excellent place to live,” according to Virginia’s New River Valley.

The Virginia’s New River Valley website reports the NRV includes five counties, a city and 10 towns, with a total population of about 200,000 and covering 1,458 square miles. It indicated Tech, RU and NRCC provide a “steady pipeline of talent for area companies.”

