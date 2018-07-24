NRV Fair open, schedule of events set

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

The New River Valley Fair opened their gates for business Monday to a crowd eager for fun and excitement.

Always a favorite event, the crowds this year can expect many of the same rides and attractions and a few new twists.

Monday featured the Sarge and Sons Demolitions Derby and the start of the Youth Dairy Goat Show. Tonight will include Dairy Cattle Costume, Caprine Contest and a Horse Pull in the Bud Walsh Arena.

Wednesday will feature more livestock action, including the Little Britches Show, Youth Dairy Cattle Show and the Pet Show. The headline show of the night will feature Keith Anderson in the Bud Walsh Arena.

Thursday will be the Market Lamb and Commercial Ewe Weigh-In, Commercial Ewe and Open Breeding Sheep Show and the feature act of the night will be Wilson Fairchild. Friday will be the Stockman’s Contest, the Youth Beef Cattle Show, Youth Market Lambs Show with the 4-H and FFA and the feature show will be the ARMA Lawnmower Racing event.

The fair will wrap up things Saturday with the Beef Cattle Showmanship, the Virginia Showmasters Circuit and finally the Bulls and Barrels Rodeo.

Saturday will also feature live professional wrestling, featuring Jimmy “Boogie Woogie Man” Valiant, Ricky Morton of the Rock-N-Roll Express, Stan “The Man” Lee, Dani Fererra, Misty James, Daniel Halen, Mauler, Iron Cross, Frank Parker and Nate Diamond.

For a full schedule of events, visit New River Valley Fair on Facebook.

Written by: Editor on July 24, 2018.

