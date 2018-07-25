NRRA makes donation to Lady Cougars

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The Lady Cougar volleyball team received a gracious donation from the New River Resource Authority recently for $500.

“Each season brings many financial challenges,” Head Coach Ted Prol said. “We are very thankful for everyone who supports us as we try to raise our expectations and level of play.”

The Lady Cougars return a solid group of players from a team that was competitive last season against solid opponents. Tryouts for the PCHS volleyball team will be held July 30 from 4 to 7 p.m. and July 31 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Any female student who will be enrolled at Pulaski County High School is welcome to attend the tryouts. A current VHSL physical must be on file with the high school or brought to the first day of tryouts to participate. Tryouts are mandatory to make the team.

In this photo, Ms. Sherry Johnson presents the check to booster president Kristie Burton. Pictured are (front kneeling) Makaylyn Alley and Lexie Cantrell. Standing: Breanna Lytton, Kelsey Hancock, MaKenzie Reno, Kaylee Corvin, Coach Ted Prol, Booster President Kristie Burton, Sherry Johnson – NRRA Administrative Assistant, David Rupe – Purchasing and Compliance Coordinator, Skylar Burton, Laura McDonald and Autumn Burton.

Written by: Editor on July 25, 2018.

Comments

comments