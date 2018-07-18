North Carolina based band headlines Rhythm and Ribs event

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Rhythm and Ribs event happens this Friday at Pulaski’s Jackson Park. Foodies will be well pleased with the variety of tasty treats available at this year’s gathering and yes, there will be ribs and plenty of napkins to go along with them.

The rhythm will be supplied by four different bands, with the first set starting at 11 a.m. The Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band will finish things up with their final set beginning at 7 p.m. Dale Edwards, of the tiny town of Clarkton, North Carolina, formed the Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band a decade ago, but some of the musicians in the group have changed over time.

“When the band started they were all from the same area,” said Edwards. “Here in a little town like I live in, you start with what you can get, not necessarily what you want. And I found out too, that bands are organic, they grow, they change, they move and if someone were to leave, I would not accept someone who was not at least as good as they were.”

Nowadays, the eight-piece band has members from all over North Carolina, and they play at venues from Florida to Pennsylvania. “We pretty much play all the time, all year-round,” admitted Edwards. Even so, all but two band members have day jobs, including Edwards who works as an executive for General Electric.

The Blackwater Rhythm and Blues Band plays beach music, top 40, country and whatever else this brass heavy band wants to fit into their repertoire. Their members include, Dale Edwards and Jeff Alspaugh on trombone, Michael Coe on trumpet, Willie B. Sellers on keyboard, Donald Jordan on guitar, Jody Bundy on sax, Deven Dove on drums and Albert Rogers on bass. All of the band members sing, as well as play.

“When I started this band, I did it for my mental health, you know what I mean? Then it grew into something that I never thought it would, but it has. I will admit, the group of guys I’m with right now, I love traveling with them,” Edwards continued. “We have a great time. We laugh, we joke, we pick on each other. It’s fun just being around them and then getting on stage with them makes it that much more fun.”

Edwards has never been to Pulaski before but some of his musicians may have, as many of them have played around the country for much of their lives.

“I’m looking forward to it because I love new places, I love seeing new faces,” said Edwards.

