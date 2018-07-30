New program returns ‘human element’ to policing

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski café owner hopes a partnership with Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche returns a “human element” to policing.

Even before Amanda Nester bought Coffee Grinder in downtown Pulaski, police officers were among the café’s regular customers.

“The more I got to talk to them and know them, it got me thinking how often we see an officer and sort of think, ‘Oh, a police officer,’” she said. “We just see the badge and not the person behind the badge.

“It’s been a great pleasure of mine to get to know some of these guys on a personal level and, I thought how great it would be for the community to be able to put a face to what they do.”

Roche recently approached Nester about hosting a monthly Coffee with the Chief program. Nester was eager to step up to the plate.

The first Coffee with the Chief is 8 a.m. Wednesday at Coffee Grinder, 51 E. Main St., Pulaski.

Roche said the program gives citizens an opportunity to discuss concerns or other issues, which don’t even have to be related to police work, or just simply chat and enjoy a cup of coffee with him.

He had been looking for a location conducive to hosting the program, which some other departments already offer.

“I was looking for the right venue … somewhere kind of relaxed. I came in and saw Amanda one day and thought this was the perfect spot because there’s not a lot of traffic in and out and people rushing around,” the chief said.

“We’ll see how it goes — if people are interested. If a lot of people are interested, we can add more dates. A this point its just kind of an experiment to see what happens,” Roche added.

To participate, just show up at the café at 8 a.m.

“I’ll have Amanda brew a pot of coffee. I’ll try to have some current information about various things going on and hopefully we’ll have good communications,” said Roche.

In some cases, Roche said, he might have to look into a situation and get back to the inquiring citizen. “The reality is we handle 13,000 and 1,100 arrests a year, so I may not know the specifics of any one event, unless it’s a huge case,” he says.

In some cases he may not be able to discuss an ongoing investigation and there may be times when a serious event occurs, preventing Roche from attending. In that case, he’s going to try to send someone else tin his place.

“But if people have information about something going on in their neighborhood, such as a house where they suspect drug activity is going on, this is the perfect venue for that,” he said. Even if the person wishes to remain anonymous, he can speak with them in private after the group meeting.

To Nester, offering citizens the chance to simply stop in and say “thanks” for officers’ service, even if they don’t have a concern, is important.

“To put that human element back in it is, I think, really important and often overlooked. I’m happy to be able to be a part of that,” she said.

