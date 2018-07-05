New middle school discussed at school board meeting

By WILLIAM PAINE

At the beginning of this week’s meeting of the Pulaski County School Board, a moment of silence was observed in memory of longtime Pulaski County Sports Coordinator, Eddie Sutphin, who passed away last week.

The public comment segment of the meeting, brought a surprise. Jean Cox, who was active in advocating for the referendum to build a new united Pulaski County Middle School, asked the school board to name the entrance drive to the new middle school after the citizens who worked to bring this project to fruition. Cox suggested that the entrance drive to the new Pulaski County Middle School be named “Citizens Way” and she explained why.

“Literally, the way to this new middle school was paved with the momentum and determination of a large collection of volunteers who organized and conducted town hall meetings, formed a referendum committee, advertised in print media, designed T-shirts, established websites and set up stations at polling places on Election Day,” she said. “The way to our new school was made possible from the efforts of these citizens, young and old, red and blue, with or without children, all unified by the passion to enable our children to pursue their dreams in a modern, appropriate facility.”

Following Cox’s remarks, school board member Mike Barbour made a motion to strike the naming of the entrance of the new middle school from the agenda. At the last meeting of the school board, Barbour promoted the idea of naming the entrance drive to the new middle school after Corporal Lewis Bausell, Pulaski County’s only Medal of Honor recipient. At that meeting, Barbour spent several minutes speaking about the life and heroic death of Bausell, who spent his formative years in the town of Pulaski. At the time, the board seemed inclined to name the entrance way after Bausell and it was assumed that this would take place at this week’s meeting.

Barbour’s motion to strike naming the entrance drive from the agenda was readily agreed to by other members of the school board and the issue was tabled until further notice.

The school board agreed to award the early grading package to Branch Civil, the company that submitted the lowest bid for the work. Initial grading of the site is expected to start by late next week and is expected to be finished by mid-October when construction of the main school building is scheduled begin. According to the those involved in building the new school, the project is on schedule and on budget.

In what seemed like a formality, the school board unanimously approved the purchase of the property at the site of new Pulaski County Middle School campus. Pulaski County School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers had already given the $220,000 check to land owner, David Hagen, for the property but that transaction still had to be officially approved by the board.

After much discussion, the school board decided to choose 9 a.m., Saturday, July 21, as the date for the ground-breaking ceremony for the new middle school.

