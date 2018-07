Nature’s beauty on display

Dustin Long Photo

While enjoying a relaxing evening at Gatewood Park recently, Dustin Long of Dublin captured this beautiful image of the sunset over the water. Dustin and his family are just one of the many Pulaski County families that enjoy spending time at Gatewood, and the sunsets are just one of many reasons to visit. Do you have a photo to share? Send it to editor@southwesttimes.com.

Written by: Editor on July 25, 2018.

