N.C. ‘carjacking’ suspect nabbed in Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A woman wanted in an alleged “carjacking” and robbery in North Carolina July 10 was arrested in Pulaski Sunday.

According to Pulaski Police Officer Megan Jennings, Laura Kathleen Fleming, 37, of Archdale, N.C., was arrested at Budget Inn on East Main Street in Pulaski. She is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail, awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

A report in the Independent Tribune, a newspaper in Cabarrus County, N.C., reports Fleming and a co-defendant, Dustin Ray Bowman, 30, of Archdale, N.C., were involved in a wreck that disabled their vehicle on Interstate 85 in Concord, N.C. July 9. A wrecker service is said to have dropped Fleming and Bowman off at a QuikTrip convenience store in Concord around midnight.

Written by: Editor on July 17, 2018.

