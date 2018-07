Motorcycle and deer collide; man injured

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital Saturday morning after his bike collided with a deer on Route 460.

The 51-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was westbound when the 9:30 a.m. wreck occurred, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. All westbound lanes were closed until the scene was cleared.

A condition report on the wreck victim could not be obtained without his name.

