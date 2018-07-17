Moped driver injured in crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A moped driver was injured Friday when his motorbike struck a pickup truck that entered his path in the 600 block of East Main Street, police said.

Pulaski Police Department was dispatched to the wreck, in front of Speedway gas station, around 9 a.m. Officer Megan Jennings said an investigation determined the moped was eastbound when a westbound Ford pickup truck turned left in front of the moped.

The moped struck the rear side panel of the truck, ejecting the driver of the motorbike. Jennings said the male moped driver was transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, Franklin Isaac Carlton, 87, of Draper, was charged with failing to yield the right of way, according to Jennings.

