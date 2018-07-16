Mary R. Jones Sparks

Mary R. Jones Sparks, age 83, of Dublin, Va., died Thursday, July 12, 2018 at her residence.

She was born Jan. 7, 1935, in Bluefield, W.Va., and was the daughter of the late Lucille Harmon Jones and Malachi Brammer Jones. Mary was a member of Heritage Church in Dublin, Va., and was a retired employee of the former Kmart in Fairlawn. After retiring from Kmart, she worked for several years at the Pulaski Walmart. In addition to here parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Hoover Jones.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William B. Sparks Jr.; a son, Danny Ray Perkins (Wanda) of Pulaski, Va.; three daughters, Diane Price (Mike) of Blacksburg, Va., Vicky Hodge (Charlie) of Dublin, Va., and Debra Kitchen (Jack) of Martinsville, Va.; five sisters, Geraldine Pennington of Montcom, W.Va., Janet Stanley of King, N.C., Sue Jones of Baltimore, Md., Shelby Sigmon of Montcom, W.Va., Gwenn Thompson of Montcom, W.Va., and five grandchildren.

Funeral services are Monday, July 16, 11 a.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment follows in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. The family is receiving friends Sunday, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

