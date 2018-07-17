Man shot after boat capsizes on New River

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

FRIES — A Woodlawn man is facing two felony charges for allegedly shooting a boating companion after their boat capsized on the New River Saturday evening.

John Ford Gilliam, 47, is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail on charges of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

According to Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Gilliam was among four people “floating the New River” in a 10-foot jon boat when the boat overturned near the old Fries Ferry on the New River. After the boating accident, police allege, Gilliam and another male in the group became involved in a confrontation and Gilliam shot the other man in the arm. He then fled the scene on foot.

