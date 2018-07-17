Man admits attack on elderly citizen

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

WISE COUNTY — A 33-year-old who admitted attacking an elderly man with a garden tool in 2016 faces up to 36 years in prison.

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp says Jermaine Christopher Johnson, of Wise, pleaded guilty Monday to malicious wounding, attempted second-degree murder, stabbing in the commission of a felony and trespassing.

The plea was entered in Wise County Circuit Court absent of a plea agreement with the prosecution, Slemp said. That means a judge will decide what sentence to impose when Johnson is sentenced in September.

