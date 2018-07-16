Lockie Louise Davis Spurlock

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Lockie Louise Davis Spurlock, age 56, formerly of Pulaski, Va., passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018 at the Brian Center, Mooresville, N.C.

Born Oct. 1,1961, in Pulaski, Va., she was the daughter of the late Frederick “Gene” Eugene Davis and Mary Katherine Christley Thornton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Glenn “Nuke” Spurlock; brother, Fred Davis; step- brother, Robert Frost, and stepfather, Bobby T. Thornton.

She is survived by brother, Andy Thornton; sisters, Jeanette Davis, and Ella Mae and Scottie Bevil; three step-brothers, William Frost, Michael Frost, and Michelle and Matthew Frost and Janet; step-mother, Jackie Davis; a very special person in her life was her daughter, Brittney Cook, and her two children, Trey and Riley, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are Monday, July 16, 2 p.m., at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Gary Dunford officiating. Interment follows in Oakwood Cemetery.

Visitation is Monday, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

