Local musician forms the Antecedents

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

It’s been a long way home for Billy Steele but in some ways, he never really left.

For several years, the 31-year old Pulaski native traveled all over the country with a band fronted by his older brother, Bradley Steele.

“I was gone a lot,” said Billy Steele. “I was in a band for 10 years or so and we did a lot of traveling, so I wasn’t home a lot. The band was called Aside Oceans, we would start here and go to the southern half of the United States and go through California.”

Steele’s former band made five albums, several videos and toured the entire country. No doubt, most aspiring Pulaski County musicians would consider this to be a wildly successful run.

“We won some music showcases up north for Island Records,” he said. “We won some music showcases in Nashville for a couple of different record labels That was more like an alternative rock band with a little blues influence.”

Why break up a band that allows musicians to travel to relatively large venues all over the country and get paid for playing original songs?

“I was one of the primary writers with that band,” he explained. “We stopped playing because we really didn’t know where to go at that point. All of us were growing in different directions.”

That’s right, it was creative differences, the slayer of many a rock and roll band.

After the breakup, Steele worked at Draper Mercantile before taking a job at the James Hardie plant, where he still works today. He lives with Erika Esperanza and their young son, Asher. He also found time to form a new band called the Antecedents, who will perform at the Rhythm and Ribs Festival in Pulaski Friday.

The Antecedents released their first album, “The Long Way Home,” earlier this year.

“This album is about finding the road that you feel that you’re supposed to be on and feeling like, it’s not over till it’s over, you know?”

Their first single, “14 Years Later,” can be viewed on the Antecedent Facebook page, but how did Steele come up with the name of his new band?

“I saw that word and it means something that proceeds something else,” Steele related. “I thought about the road what it took for us to get together. How our love for music is what produces our original music. So, it’s like we’re the antecedent to the music that we make.”

The Antecedents consist of six members, all of whom live in the Pulaski area. Billy Steele on vocals and guitar, Rob Abbott on vocals and guitar, Erika Esperanza on vocals, keyboards and percussion, Eric Hall on bass, Steve Brooks on drums and Adam Hall on saxophone.

Their Facebook pages describes their musical genre as “Folk, Roots, Pop, Alternative, Country.”

“Rock and Roll is what kind of band we are,” explained Steele. “In Rock and Roll you have jazz influence, blues influence, country influence…it’s not really settled to one style and that’s kind of the way we are. When you hear us, you’re going to get the Antecedents. You’re not going to get one style of music and ultimately, we just try to write songs that people can relate to.”

Steele is the primary song writer for the Antecedents but Rob Hall also wrote two songs on the new album. “We all have our different voices in the band and he definitely is one of the attractions when it comes to vocals,” said Steele of his bandmate. “He’s very good.”

Two band members, Steve Brooks and Erika Esperanza, played in Steele’s former band. Brooks moved to Pulaski from Richmond when he heard Steele was forming a new group. Twenty-six-year-old Erika Esperanza, who grew up in Christiansburg, started out as a fan.

“I used to go to Aside Ocean shows,” Esperanza confided. “I was one of the middle school kids there with their moms. I did a couple bands when I was in high school but it never worked out the way I wanted it to. Now, I feel so very lucky because I was going to Aside Ocean shows when I was a preteen and then I got to be in the band with them! We toured all over. We went to New York and back within the first year I was in the band.”

Both Steele and Esperanza seem happy about their new band, the Antecedents.

“It’s great,” said Steele. “We’ve been this band since last July. Everyplace we go, we get paid more, we get more people. So, we’re developing a fan base from here to Winston Salem to Richmond.”

“The Antecedents is our dream together,” added Esperanza. “It’s the type of music we like to do and we’re surrounded by great friends who are great musicians. I’ve learned a lot and become a better musician myself. It’s been a dream come true for me.”

In less than two weeks, the Antecedents will play their biggest gig yet, at Floyd Fest. There, they will play on Friday, July 27, at 12:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 28, at 1:15 in the afternoon. Before that the Pulaski based rock-n-roll band will play the Rhythm and Ribs Festival at Jackson Park from 4:30 till 6:30 in the evening.

“It’s always good to play in Pulaski,” said Steele. “Especially for a bigger crowd. There’s not a lot of venues here. We’ve played Al’s once and will again in August but other than that, there’s really not a big music scene here, but it seems like festivals like that are becoming more frequent.”

Fortune and fame are fine but it’s really about the music. “There’s no real end goal other than being able to play music and continue to do so,” Steele related. “I don’t think anyone in our band is really concerned with being rock stars, as nice as that would be. It’s more about being able to continue playing music and make some money doing so.”

Between musical gigs and work, Steele and Esperanza have been known to break into song at their shared residence. Their two-year old son, Asher Quinn Steele, seems to enjoy music as well.

“Asher has a show that he watches,” said Steele. “It’s based off Beatles songs. It’s called Beatle Bugs.”

“They remade all the Beatles’ songs,” Esperanza chimed in.

“So instead of singing Barney songs when he gets older,” Steele added, “He’ll be singing Here comes the Sun,” said Esperanza.

The two already finish each other’s sentences, so it should come as no surprise that bandmates Billy Steele and Erika Esperanza plan to be married early next month.

Written by: Editor on July 16, 2018.

