Linda Agee Dickerson

Linda Agee Dickerson, of Dublin, Va., went to be with the Lord July 13, 2018.

She was born March 4, 1949, in Christiansburg, Va. She is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Gladys Agee; sister, Bonnie A. Kitts, and mother-in-law, Margaret Dickerson.

She is survived by her husband, Roy A. Dickerson Sr.; sons, Lucas T. Duncan and wife, Susan, and Roy A. Dickerson Jr. and wife, Alicia; sisters, Carolyn A. Perdue, Dianne A. Kelley and husband, J.R., and brother-in-law, Gary Kitts; grandchildren, Sean Lucas Duncan, Paeslee Aleeya Dickerson, Ryan Malley and Kara Malley and father-in-law, Arvin Dickerson, along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are Tuesday, July 17, 11 a.m., at Seagle Funeral Home. Interment follows in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. The family is receiving friends at the funeral home Tuesday, 10-11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on July 16, 2018.

