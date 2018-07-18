Lillie V. DeHart

Lillie V. DeHart, only child of Ray and Anna DeHart, was born April 10, 1944, and died April 23, 2018.

She was a unique and talented person who touched many lives in her journey through life. She graduated from Radford High School in 1962. Her classmates will remember her as a brilliant young lady, often wise beyond her years. Many friends will cherish their memories of Lillie.

A memorial service for Lillie V. DeHart is being held Friday, July 20, at 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Radford, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

