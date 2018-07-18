Lillie V. DeHart, only child of Ray and Anna DeHart, was born April 10, 1944, and died April 23, 2018.
She was a unique and talented person who touched many lives in her journey through life. She graduated from Radford High School in 1962. Her classmates will remember her as a brilliant young lady, often wise beyond her years. Many friends will cherish their memories of Lillie.
A memorial service for Lillie V. DeHart is being held Friday, July 20, at 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Radford, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login