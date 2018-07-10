Lesley ‘Sue’ Ratcliff

Lesley “Sue” Ratcliff, age 50, of Hiwassee, Va., passed away Friday, July 8, 2018.

Born June 23, 1968, in Roanoke, Va., she was the daughter of Ruby Ellen Goad Ratcliff and the late Walter Turner Ratcliff Jr.

Her brother, James Darryl “JD” Ratcliff, also preceded her in death.

She was employed by Virginia Tech in the food service department with 10 years of service. She was a 1987 graduate of Pulaski County High School.

She is survived by her mother, Ruby Ellen Goad Ratcliff of Hiwassee; sisters, Sharon (Thomas) Markey of Fredericksburg, Va., and Debbie Ratcliff, of Roanoke; nieces, Allison (Mike) Leonard, Ashley Markey and Amber Markey; nephews, Alex Markey, Jeb Ratcliff and Jake Ratcliff, and great-nephew/niece, Brian Leonard and Maggie Leonard.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., with Pastor Mike Coleman officiating. Interment follows at Goad Family Cemetery, Hiwassee, Va.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on July 10, 2018.

Comments

comments