Lawson returns home to lead First Community

Pulaski native Nancy Jonas Lawson recently returned home to take a position as branch leader and mortgage loan officer of First Community Bank’s Bob White Boulevard branch in Pulaski.

“I am looking forward to being back in my hometown of Pulaski where my heart is,” said Lawson, who has been in the banking and mortgage industry for 30 years.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Nancy Lawson back to her hometown of Pulaski. The branch, as well as the community, will benefit by having Nancy’s presence. She is eager to serve her hometown community again,” said Melissa Rose, Community Bank manager of the Valley Market.

When Lawson lived in the area she was involved in several civic organizations, including Rotary of Pulaski. She was a member of Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and served on its executive board. She also was a member of Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley and is a former board member of Beans and Rice Inc., which is geared at improving the economic wellbeing of low- to moderate-income families.

Written by: Editor on July 17, 2018.

