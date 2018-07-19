‘Kid Zone’ makes trips to RPD less stressful

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Someone just broke into your car and stole your cellphone. You’re stressed out and having to make a police report.

Add a couple of bored children to the mix and the stress level can go through the roof.

It’s a situation Radford Police Department Lt. Andy Wilburn has seen many times — parents trying to appease their children while dealing with an already unpleasant matter.

“Several weeks ago I walked through the lobby and saw some very frustrated kids,” Wilburn says. “Their mom was writing out a victim or witness statement and the kids were just bouncing off the walls because they didn’t have anything to do. I thought, ‘we need to get them something to do.’”

Having already partnered with Radford Library on another program that loaned the department various books on leadership, Wilburn turned to library director Elizabeth Sensabaugh for assistance. She was quickly on board with the project.

“She’s very proactive with us. She was so gung-ho about it. She donated the books and bought a little table and chairs and a bookcase,” the officer said.

Sensabaugh, Wilburn, a Radford University intern Emily Black, and RPD community outreach officer Emily Hite kicked around ideas and came up with RPD’s Kid Zone, which is located in the police department’s main lobby.

The zone includes storybooks for a variety of age groups, stuffed animals and other toys, that “hopefully” will remain in the Kid Zone. However there also are coloring books, crayons, wristbands, stickers and teddy bears the kids can take home with them. A large chalkboard painted on the wall gives the children a place to draw.

“We wanted it to be a friendly atmosphere,” he said. Children end up at the police department for a variety of reasons, many of which are not too pleasant, he explained.

“If somebody comes in and says their car has been broken into, what we’ll normally do is have them fill out a witness statement. Immediately the parent has to engage in what has happened. If they’ve got a kid that’s bouncing around with nothing to do they can say, ‘go draw on the chalkboard while mommy fills out this witness statement,’” Wilburn said. “Then when the officer comes out he can just interact with the parent right there and the kid can keep playing.

“Obviously, if it’s a more serious situation, we’ll have to take the parent in the back to an interview room. If the kids are coloring, they can take the books and crayons with them. They can take the stuffed animal they’ve been playing with. It’s more of a positive experience for the child rather than negative because the parent is frustrated or upset by what has happened.”

The Kid Zone was completed Tuesday. Wilburn said, “We’re excited to have an area for the kids and we hope it gets used.”

Written by: Editor on July 19, 2018.

