JV Lady Cougars win camp title

By DAVID GRAVELY

Winning matters, and that was what the JV Lady Cougar volleyball team did recently at the Appalachian State volleyball camp in Boone, North Carolina.

The Lady Cougars took first place in the JV Division with a record of 10 wins and 3 losses.

Headed up by coach Chasity Arnold, the Lady Cougars faced off with teams from around the country to earn the title.

Pictured left are: sitting – Juliana Paine. Middle: Ericka Snell, Makaylyn Alley, Appy State player/coach Grace Morrison Haleigh Brown and Coach Chasity Arnold. Back: Lexie Cantrell, Molly Cox, Madison Webb, Autumn Burton, Appy State player/coach Jenna Talbert and Skylar Burton.

“Our JV girls did a great job and put in a lot of hard work this week,” said Lady Cougar Head Coach Ted Prol. “Any time we can get the girls on the court it’s a good thing, but to put them up against competition like this is even better. We want to win, but we want to win against tough competitors to make us better.”

The Lady Cougars were at the camp at Appalachian State University for three days and were able to tour the school and its facilities.

