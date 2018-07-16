Jury recommends 4 years for theft

A jury has recommended a Pulaski woman with a history of theft convictions serve four years in prison for stealing a $23 item from Walmart in February.

Crystal Knode Hale, 46, was acquitted by the jury of a Class 6 felony charge of larceny with prior offenses, but she was convicted of false pretense with prior offenses, also a Class 6 felony.

According to prosecutors, Hale entered Walmart Feb. 1, picked up two boxes of “Zippy Bags,” valued at $23 per box, and took them to the customer service desk. According to evidence, she returned one box, claiming she bought the wrong one, but took the second box with her.

