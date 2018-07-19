John David Lowman Sr.

Feb. 26, 1945-March 20, 2018

John David Lowman Sr., 73, of Fairlawn, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

He was a member of Central United Methodist Church and retired facilities operations specialist for the Department of the Army. He was a U.S. Army veteran with 29 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Dorothy Lowman; and his father-in-law, the Rev. William Payne Shiflett.

Survivors include his wife, Sue S. Lowman; and son, John Lowman Jr.

Graveside services with full military honors are 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

The Lowman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

