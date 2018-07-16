It’s Christmas! … in July

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It may be almost 90 degrees outside, but for Pulaski County Christmas Store Inc. it’s Christmas … in July.

The Christmas Store is a nonprofit agency that provides assistance to low-income families with children at Christmastime. To ensure it can serve as many qualifying families as possible, the organization is holding a Christmas in July Fundraiser Saturday, July 21, at Dublin United Methodist Church.

From 5-7 p.m. that day barbecue dinners consisting of coleslaw, baked beans, dessert and a drink will be served for dine in or carrying out. Admission is $10 per guest. There will also be a silent auction and music.

According to the Christmas Store’s board of directors, 2017 was “the best year ever” for the 1,030 Pulaski County children it was able to serve and the volunteers whose hard work helped make it possible.

“Without the support of the Pulaski County community, from faith-based groups, individuals, businesses and foundations, we would not have been able to serve these families and children in need,” the board states in a letter to area merchants.

The letter requests area merchants to either make a monetary donation to help cover costs of the event or to donate an item or items for the silent auction.

Those interested in volunteering or making a contribution to Pulaski County Christmas Store may visit pulaskicountychristmasstore.com.

