Humane Society seeks items for next yard sale

Humane Society of Pulaski County recently held a gigantic yard sale to raise funds for animals in its care. Now, the group is preparing for its next sale.

The Humane Society is now accepting donations of items to be sold in a benefit yard sale scheduled for Aug. 10-11. Proceeds from the sale also will go toward care of animals in the group‘s care.

Donations can be dropped off at the Humane Society’s offices, 80 Dublin Park Road, Dublin.

Written by: Editor on July 18, 2018.

