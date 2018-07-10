Holiday leaves blood supplies low

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Independence Day activities and business closings took a toll on American Red Cross blood supplies, prompting a plea for donors.

Red Cross reports 550 fewer blood drives were organized during the holiday than are typical during a week. That’s a loss of about 15,000 donations. That means blood supplies are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are being received.

Red Cross issued an urgent call Monday morning for eligible donors to give now because all blood types, especially type O, are in short supply.

“Each and every day, individuals across the country depend on blood and platelet donations for lifesaving treatments and emergency care, so it’s critical that people donate now to meet these needs,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president of Red Cross Blood Services. “Whether you’ve never donated or give a couple of times a year, you’re needed to give as soon as possible to help save patient lives. Yours may be the donation a patient is counting on.”

Donors can scheduled an appointment to give by using the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767). About 6,500 additional appointments have been added nationwide at donor centers and blood drives.

Making appointments and using the RapidPass online questionnaire regarding health history can help speed up the process of giving blood.

Local residents also have an opportunity to give at blood drives set up in Pulaski County later this month.

The first drive is July 30, 12-6 p.m., at Dublin Lions Club Building, 1036 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin. The following day, July 31, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a blood drive is being held at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski. Report to the Eure Educational Building behind the hospital, 2400 Lee Hwy.

Red Cross reports the need for type O blood is especially critical because it is the type that is most in demand — and, as a result, the type first depleted in a shortage.

Written by: Editor on July 10, 2018.

Comments

comments