Helicopter rides added to next week’s NRV Fair activities

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

If you enjoy the midway rides, flyin’ high is an expected feature of the annual New River Valley Fair. This year patrons can reach a whole new height — like 500 to 600 feet.

The fair opens Monday at 5 p.m. at New River Valley Fairgrounds on Route 100, north of Dublin. For the first time in its lengthy history, the fair committee has booked a helicopter service to offer patrons two-mile aerial tours, day or night, during fair hours.

According to Carolina Helicopters’ website, 25-year aviation veteran Danny Matthews and his family started offering aerial helicopter tours in 2010. The family offers its services at no cost to the fair. In fact, a portion of the week’s profits will be shared with the fair.

According to Carolina Helicopters, no age limit applies to the flights, but a $20 fee per person does apply to all ages. Up to three passengers can fly at a time, if weight limits allow, often enabling families to enjoy the experience together.

In addition to helicopter rides, the fair, which runs through July 28, is offering a wide array of entertainment, as usual. Gates and rides open at 5 p.m. each evening, except Tuesday and Saturday, when opening time is 2 o’clock.

The main musical attractions perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights in Bud Walsh Arena. Wednesday night’s performer is country music artist Keith Anderson. On their website, Thursday night’s group, Wilson Fairchild, bills itself as “ambassadors of traditional country music.”

Visit https://nrvfair.com/fair-schedule/ for a complete fair schedule. For $2 off the fair admission fee, clip the coupon on the top right of today’s Southwest Times.

Written by: Editor on July 20, 2018.

