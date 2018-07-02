Hagan: ‘Dublin needs a grocery store’

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

The new owner of the Wades grocery building in Dublin says the town needs a grocery store, and if it’s possible, that’s what he plans to do with the structure.

David Hagan bought the building at auction last week for $460,000. A co-owner of SHAH Development and Shelor Motor Mile, Hagan owns and has developed multiple properties in Pulaski County, including Calfee Park and Jackson Park Inn.

Now, he owns a 147,000-square-foot building that has been empty since Wades shut down in early May, citing competition form big-box stores such as Walmart.

“I didn’t really intend to buy it, but it seemed like a good deal,” Hagan said of the building. He said he certainly had no plans in mind for the building when he bought it.

Now, he’s planning to contact grocery store chains to see if he can get one to bite. “Dublin needs a grocery store,” he said. “I was sorry to see Wades go away because it’s obviously been a legacy. But I also understand competing with national chains is a difficult task.”

Closing on the property should take place in about a month. He said efforts will be made to strike deal with a grocery chain the rest of the year.

However, if there is no interest he’ll start looking at other options for its use.

