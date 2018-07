Guest speaker

Southwest Times General Manager Vanessa Repass was guest speaker at Rotary Club of Pulaski’s July 17 meeting. Repass shared the history of the Times with the group and how the newspaper is one of the few small-town newspapers still published more than once a week. She is pictured here with Pulaski Rotary Club President Stu Schwarzer. The club wishes to thank Vanessa for speaking at our meeting!

