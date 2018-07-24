Ground broken for new Pulaski County Middle School

By WILLIAM PAINE

Much enthusiasm accompanied a Saturday morning groundbreaking ceremony marking the beginning of construction for the new Pulaski County Middle School. Members of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, the Pulaski County School Board, Pulaski County Citizens for Education and several Pulaski County administrators, dignitaries and students were present at the 9 a.m. ceremonial dig.

Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Andy McCready, opened up the proceedings and commented on the significance of the new school.

“This project represents an improvement to this very community in which we stand,” he said. “This school is serving as a catalyst for new development. We look forward to seeing this new school surrounded by new homes and new development that will help our community prosper.”

