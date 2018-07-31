Goats are good for you

By WILLIAM PAINE

The New River Valley Fair is a celebratory occasion with carnival rides, musical acts, camel rides, helicopter rides and all sorts of livestock, including goats. Jeanette Jones of Rice, Virginia, owns Windy Farms and brought her three granddaughters and 13 goats to this year’s fair.

“These goats are all milkers,” said Jones. “We have Nigerian Dwarfs with ears that stick out like airplanes and these guys with the long ears are Nubians. They get big. I’ve got a male that weighs close to 200 pounds. We milk them and breed the males.”

These Nigerian and Nubian goat breeds were imported from Great Britain long ago, but are, as the name implies, from African origin.

Eleven-year-old Kaitlyn Redman and eight-year-old Chloe Redman showed their goats that evening as part of the Youth Dairy Goat Show. The following day, the whole family was scheduled to show all their goats at multiple times. “It’s a lot of work,” admitted Jones.

The whole family, including the goats, seemed pleased to be a part of the NRV fair. Thirteen-year-old Molly Redman was cuddling a baby goat during the entire interview.

“We started with three goats four years ago and now we have somewhere in the neighborhood of 35,” said Jones. “They had babies and you keep babies and they have more babies. We have horses, we have pigs, we have chickens, we have rabbits and we have steers for beef. We have a little bit of everything. We try to be as self-sufficient as possible by raising our own gardens and animals and raising our own food. This seemed like the next logical step in the progression and it just got a little out of hand.”

The Jones five-acre family farm lies about half a dozen miles east of Farmville and if society comes to an end by way of some unforeseen catastrophe, she plans on remaining self-sufficient.

“We’re good,” she said. “We’ve got four children and they’ve all told us, if something like that happens, we’re all moving to mom’s house. We’ll put tents up outside. We got room. Come on.”

“We’ll sleep in tents,” said Molly Redman. “We’re in Girl Scouts and such so we go camping much of the summer.”

“Goat milk is very good for you, inside and outside,” said Jones. “We make yogurt, ice cream … anything you can eat. I can’t sell any of it because I’m not a licensed dairy. My family eats it. My extended family gets the benefit of it. I don’t like being dependent.”

