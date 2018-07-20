Geneva Helen Hanks Richardson

WOODLAWN — Geneva Helen Hanks Richardson, of Woodlawn, Va., went to be with our Lord July 14, 2018.

She was born in Woodlawn, Va., Feb. 16, 1920, to the late Eric Hanks and Helen Calfee Hanks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, George H. Richardson Sr.; her step-mother, Julia Blair Hanks; a sister, Alene Goad; two sons-in-law, William “Billy” Frost and Dale Liddle; a daughter-in-law, Pansy Sizemore Richardson, and a grand-daughter, Sandra Kay Richardson.

Left to cherish her memory are one son, Harlin Richardson, Woodlawn, Va.; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Clyda Rosenbaum (Harlin), Margaret Liddle, Karen Goad (Elmon), Galax, Va.; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren, and one great-great- great grandson. She is also survived by two brothers, James Hanks and Elmer Hanks (Christine), Pulaski, Va.; three sisters, Veda Williams, Sally Radciffe, Pulaski, Va., Una Lee Brewer, Galax, Va., and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loving care-givers.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, July 17, at 2 p.m., in Vaughan-Guynn Chapel, with Butch Isom officiating. Burial followed at Oakland Cemetery in Galax, Va. The family received friends Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

The family respectfully requests in lieu of flowers donations are made to Oakland United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.

