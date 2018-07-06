Funds ready VSP for opioid emergencies

Certain Virginia State Police personnel who encounter someone in danger of overdosing on opioids due to intentional or accidental exposure are now better equipped to save lives.

A $154,800 grant from Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) enabled State Police to purchase more than 2,100 NARCAN dispensers that were dispersed among VSP troopers, special agents, sergeants and first sergeants statewide.

The dispensers are used to nasally administer a dose of the prescription drug naxolone, which counteracts the life-threatening effects of an overdose of opioid-based drugs such as Oxycodone or heroin.

Opioid drugs have become one of the most abused prescription drugs, resulting in what government officials have deemed an epidemic of overdose deaths. It also has resulted in a resurgence of heroin use because heroin is cheaper and easier to obtain.

“Equipping our uniformed and investigative personnel with NARCAN dispensers was necessary due to the continued increase in heroin and opioid overdoses in recent years in Virginia,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent.

“Having this emergency treatment readily available to our personnel not only helps save the lives of Virginians, but also the lives of our first responders who are at risk of an inadvertent exposure to dangerous synthetic opioids during the course of their public safety duties,” he added.

VSP personnel who received the dispensers will carry two doses with them at all times. Troopers with canines will carry three doses by virtue of the fact opioid exposure also is a danger to their dogs.

