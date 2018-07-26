Fort Chiswell names new football coach

By RODNEY YOUNG

Fort Chiswell – The Pioneers of Fort Chiswell looked from within their football coaching staff to pick a new coach, and Wednesday they announced their decision.

The new coach is Josh Wingate. who will be starting his seventh season at Fort Chiswell, but his first as the head man. He is from Grayson County and played football, basketball and baseball at the Independence high school. He played one year under now Grayson County Head Coach Brett McPherson.

Wingate was recruited to and attended Emory and Henry University. While there he played both football and baseball. After graduating he went back to Grayson County and was an assistant for one season in basketball and baseball.

In 2012 Coach Wingate was hired to teach physical education at Fort Chiswell Middle School and became assistant football coach under then Fort Chiswell and now Pulaski County head football coach Stephen James. After James left Wingate worked for Tom Hale and then now departed Todd Tiller.

Wingate has been an assistant for the middle school, junior varsity head coach and assistant for Fort Chiswell. This will be his first year as a head varsity coach. He has also been an assistant for the Pioneers basketball and baseball teams under Head Coach Derrick Jackson.

When asked about being the named new head man Coach Wingate remarked, “It’s been a whirlwind type thing. I will also be the offensive coordinator this season. I’ve been meeting with rest of the coaching staff and David “Doc” Meredith will be my defensive coordinator. Coach Whitlock, Coach Shrader, Coach Brown, Coach Dunford, Coach Hanks, Coach Lowe and Coach Poole will all be helping with varsity, junior varsity and the middle school teams.”

Despite the short notice and quick change, Wingate is excited about the upcoming season.

“The players have worked hard this offseason and I’m honored to be named the new coach,” he said. “we will hit the ground full speed ahead. I hate Coach Tiller left, he was great to me and I’m very thankful for this opportunity. I’m excited about the possibilities for this season. I’d like to thank Dyer Jackson and the administration of Fort Chiswell High school. We’re looking forward to the season.”

Fort Chiswell is scheduled to scrimmage J.I. Burton at Emory and Henry Friday, Aug. 10.

