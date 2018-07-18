Fort Chiswell football coach steps down

By RODNEY YOUNG

MAX MEADOWS – The Fort Chiswell Pioneers are in need of a new head football coach just three weeks from their opening scrimmage game.

Coach Todd Tiller informed his team Tuesday morning in a brief meeting that he had accepted a job at Ridgeview High School in Clintwood, Virginia, and would be stepping down at Fort Chiswell immediately.

Coach Tiller will be an assistant football coach, boys head track coach and a physical education teacher at Ridgeview.

When ask why Ridgeview, Coach Tiller said, ”It’s a great opportunity for me and my family. My wife and I are from back there and we are going home.”

Tiller played at Haysi High School and is from Bee, Virginia. He played for the legendary James Colley at Haysi and then went to Emory and Henry to play college football. After his college days he volunteered as an assistant at Haysi and then was hired at Castlewood High as offensive and defensive line coach. He then was offensive line coach at CD Hylton in Northern Virginia.

He came back to Castlewood as their defensive coordinator and then left for Grundy for the same position there. He then came to Fort Chiswell as defensive coordinator for then head coach Tom Hale. He was named head man of the Pioneers in 2015, just a month or less before the season started.

That season saw the Pioneers have a terrible year, going 0-10. Numerous injuries destroyed their season and at Narrows High School they used five different players at quarterback due to injuries. It was definitely a season to forget. Tiller then went to work as the Pioneers hit the weightroom and offseason conditioning program.

The last two years under Tiller, Fort Chiswell was 16-8 and made the playoffs both times. After that 0-10 year, the next season they made it to the state quarterfinal game, losing to Galax. They had defeated Galax in the regular season but in their playoff loss they played without star player Colby Rider, who is now playing at VMI. They went from zero wins to a nine-win year, finishing 9-4. Last season they went 7-3 in the regular season and then lost in the playoffs to the Giles Spartans at Giles.

“This was a very tough thing to say goodbye to these kids here at Fort Chiswell,” Tiller said. “I have said we are family and we are. This is a family decision for my wife, kids and myself now. I regret the timing of this. It’s not the best timing for anyone. This staff and these kids are great and I think they won’t miss a beat. This has been a great experience for me here. I told all the kids if they need anything I will help them. We enjoyed the last two years going to state quarters and winning a district title.“

Ridgeview has been open only since the start of the 2015 school year. They are a consolidated high school formed from Haysi, Clintwood and Ervington high schools and is a Division 2 school.

A coaching search is already underway, as first practice is set for July 30. An interim basis coach for a year may be a possibility at this late of a date.

