FOL hosting ‘Children’s Book Bonanza’

Pulaski County Friends of the Library (FOL) is hosting its “Mid-Summer” book sale Friday and Saturday, featuring lots of books to keep the little ones entertained.

This is the perfect time to get more books for summer reading pleasure and help support Pulaski County Library System programs in the process.

Friends just received two large donations of children’s books, including picture, non-fiction, biographies, and chapter books. Best of all, the price is only four books for a dollar.

The two-day sale takes place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the group’s book sale store in downtown Pulaski, across the street from Pulaski Library. Watch for the large bookstore sign.

In addition to children’s books, a wide selection of books for adults is available as well. Most hardback books sell for only $1 each, with paperback books 50 cents. Books by most favorite authors are available, as a number of new donations have expanded book options.

FOL is a non-profit community organization whose main purpose is to support the many activities and programs of the Pulaski County Library System. Through the sale of used books, donated to FOL, the library is able to provide valuable financial assistance for programs such as the Summer Reading Program.

For additional information on the sale or for information on donating books, contact Lance Hudnall, book sale coordinator, at 276-728-4626.

Written by: Editor on July 5, 2018.

