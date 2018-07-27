FOL ‘End of Summer’ book sale set Aug. 3-4

Pulaski County Friends of the Library (FOL) is hosting an “End of Summer” book sale Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3-4, offering children’s book specials designed to encourage the little ones to read.

This special “4 for $1” sale features another large collection of children’s books recently donated to FOL.

FOL has thousands of good used books, which include hardback, paperback and children editions, for all ages and interests. Most hardback books sell for $1 each, paperback books are 50 cents, and most children’s books are a quarter or less each.

Most favorite authors are available. New books from the late Jess Carr estate, featuring Southwest Virginia history, remain available and are free with the purchase of another book.

Patrons purchasing seven hardback books or 10 paperbacks receive a free library book tote bag. Proceeds from the sale help fund library system programs, such as the Summer Reading Program.

Friday’s sale runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday’s is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sales are held at FOL’s bookstore across Third Street from Pulaski Library. Watch for the large bookstore sign!

For additional information on the sale or donating books for FOL book sales, contact Lance Hudnall, book sale coordinator at (276) 728-4626.

