Florence B. Cain Lambert

Florence B. Cain Lambert, age 97, of Draper, Va., passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018. Funeral services are Wednesday, July 25, 2 p.m., at Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., with visitation Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. Arrangements by Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on July 24, 2018.

Comments

comments