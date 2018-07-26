Festival serves up lots of ribs and rhythm

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Rain and clouds may have dampened early attendance at Friday’s Rhythm and Ribs Festival, but it didn’t stop people from pouring into Jackson Park later in the day.

Beckie Cox of Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, a main sponsor, estimated attendance throughout the day at 4,000.

“The rain may have slowed the crowd down early in the day, but certainly did not keep them away from about 3 p.m. and on,” Cox said. “It was a very good crowd and the most people we’ve ever seen dancing in the street.”

Brooks Dawson of Food City, one of three vendors offering the main course of the day — barbecue ribs, said they sold out Friday evening. The event ran 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Although he had a prior engagement and wasn’t able to attend, Dawson said store representatives on site indicated the festival “went really, really good and everyone seemed to have a good time.”

He wasn’t certain how many ribs were prepared for the day. However, after speaking with staff, he provided a “rough guestimate” of 450-500 pounds.

Ribs were the only type of barbecue Food City offered, but at least one of the other rib vendors also served barbecue sandwiches.

Neither 3 Leigh BBQ or Backwoods Barbecue could be reached for comment on their sales.

Cox pointed out food vendors “were packed” and “had long lines all day” selling out or coming close to selling out of many items.

Based on what staff told him, Dawson said it’s his understanding both of the other barbecue vendors sold out of barbecue, as well.

Adult beverages also proved popular.

“We came close to selling out of beer, and would have if Virginia Eagle had not made an extra evening delivery,” Cox said. Virginia Eagle is located behind Food City on Bob White Boulevard.

“We are thankful for all those who participated, sponsored and enjoyed the event,” said Cox.

The Southwest Times and Town of Pulaski also were main sponsors. Other sponsors included Mastec, Virginia Eagle, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Aaron’s Rentals, Gardner’s Pawn Shop, Kroger’s and Greater Pulaski Alliance.

Written by: Editor on July 26, 2018.

