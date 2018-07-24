Father charged with wounding infant

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — A 20-year-old Radford man is jailed for allegedly causing “significant injuries” to his infant child, according to Radford Police Department.

A press release indicates Shawn Douglas Smith was arrested Friday on a charge of aggravated malicious wounding. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

According to Radford authorities, the investigation began when Radford Department of Social Services contacted police regarding an 8-week-old infant with significant injuries at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.

The investigation and a forensic medical staff evaluation of the infant led to Smith’s arrest.

Police declined to release further details of the incident.

To be convicted of aggravated malicious wounding, prosecutors must prove at trial that the victim is permanently impaired as a result of injuries inflicted by the perpetrator.

Written by: Editor on July 24, 2018.

Comments

comments