Fatal crash reported in Wythe Monday

WYTHE COUNTY — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 81 that claimed a life Monday.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said one fatality was confirmed after a northbound vehicle ran off the road at Exit 72. The identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Further details of the 11:11 a.m. wreck were not available at press time Monday afternoon.

Written by: Editor on July 17, 2018.

Comments

comments