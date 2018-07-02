Emogene ‘Jean’ Gardner

Emogene “Jean” Gardner, age 90, of Draper, Va., passed away Friday, June 22, 2018, at Lewis Gale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born Sept. 18, 1927, in Pulaski County, Va., she was the daughter of the late William Cummings Garner and Partha Agnes Sawyer Gardner. She was preceded in death by brothers, Grover and Carl Gardner; sisters, infant Lila Gardner, Ola Webb, Goldie Smith, Benoma Jane Lawson & Velma Lawson.

She was a member of Memorial Christian Church.

She is survived by her nephew, Robert “Bobby” Webb and wife, Janet; niece, Dreama Jones; great-nephew, Keith and Lisa Webb; great-nieces, Jeanette and Mark Rhile and Kaleena and Noberto DeJesus; great-great-nephews, Howard Rhile, Andrew Webb, Nathan Webb, Samuel Rhile, James Rhile and Trysten DeJesus, and great-great-nieces, Nicole Webb and Delaney Rhile.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 25, 2 p.m., in Memorial Christian Church, Draper, Va., with the Revs. Bobby Osborne and Johnny Howlett officiating. Interment followed in Draper Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Visitation was Monday, 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. service time, at the church.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., handled arrangements for the family.

