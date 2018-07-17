Emily Semones Hamilton

Feb. 12, 1936-July 15, 2018

Emily Semones Hamilton, 82, of Dublin, Va., passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Edward Hamilton; her parents, Calvin and Ella Semones; son, Russell Hamilton; brothers, Houston and Otha Semones, and sisters, Marybell White, Vivian Kimbleton, Lotus Moore and Savannah Minnick.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffery (Deborah) Hamilton; daughter-in-law, Lisa Hamilton; granddaughter, McKinzi Hamilton; grandson, Cody Hamilton (Maci Ratcliffe); step-grandchildren, Chris Mason and Amanda (Joey) Jakupczyk; step-great-grandchildren, Brinley Lovern, Zoey Body and Sebastian Jakupczyk; sister, Macie Mills, and many other nieces, nephews and family.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kay Asbury and Bridget Moore.

Graveside services are at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 19, at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, Va., with the Rev. Eddie Dalton officiating. The family is receiving friends 5-7 Wednesday evening at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution is made to the charity of your choice.

The Hamilton family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

