Elizabeth Hall Lundy, formerly a resident of Pulaski, Va., and Waynesville, NC, passed away peacefully in her sleep July 5, 2018. A graveside funeral service will be held later this month. A complete obituary will precede that event. Online condolences may be sent to the family at ww.seaglefuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski Va. 540-980-1700.

Written by: Editor on July 12, 2018.

