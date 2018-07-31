Drugs have more kids in care of kin

An epidemic of opioid abuse, as well as other factors, has more than 2.5 million grandparents in the United States rearing their grandchildren. That figure doesn’t even include other kin, such as aunts or uncles, caring for a relative’s child.

While a 2018 Congressional report found most grandparents feel caring for their grandchildren enhances their lives, it’s not an easy task. The same report points out a caregivers’ ability to address their own physical and mental health needs often is diminished in the process.

To provide resources and support to these “kinship caregivers” or “kinship families,” New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS) is trying to identify them and encourage membership in its Pulaski County Grandparents Raising Grandchildren group.

The group has been in existence for some time, according to NRVCS, but is in the process of reorganization. Grandparents and others raising a relative’s child or children are invited to attend a Grand Splash Event Aug. 16, 5-7 p.m., at Randolph Park’s pool.

Dinner is included, so RSVP by calling Agency on Aging at 980-7720 by Aug. 10.

According to Congressional findings included in the 2018 Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Act, placing children with grandparents or other relatives is preferred when children are unable to safely remain in the custody of their parents. Doing so provides more stability for the children and helps them maintain connections with their family.

Statistics from the Congressional report show the number of foster children placed with grandparents or other relatives increased from 24 percent in 2006 to 32 percent in 2016.

As such, the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Act found that kinship caregivers would benefit from better dissemination of information and resources to support their caregiver responsibilities.

