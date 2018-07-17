Douglas Myron Ratcliff

Douglas Myron Ratcliff, 71, of Pulaski, Va., went home to be with the Lord July 13, 2018.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Leonard Page Ratcliff and Pearl Morefield Ratcliff, and a brother, Randall Eugene Ratcliff.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 48 years, Thelma Ratcliff; his two sons, Douglas M. Ratcliff II, of Charlotte, N.C., and Curtis “Sonny” Ratcliff, of New York, NY.; brother Dicky Ratcliff and his wife, Judy, of Pulaski, Va.; brother, Donald and his wife, Margret, of Pulaski, Va., and brothers and sisters-in-law, Brenda and Larry Pickett of Lynchburg, Va., Tony and Sabrina Conner, of Dublin, Va., and Sue Conner, of Pulaski, Va. He is also survived by many dearly loved nieces and nephews on both sides of the family; many special friends, including Patty Simpson, Bonnie Mays, Larry Rakes, and many others.

Doug loved fast cars especially his Mustangs, and spending time with his cocker spaniel and best friend, Colt. He loved to hunt, fish and meet his buddy’s for coffee each morning. Doug had a beautiful voice and he loved to sing for the Lord at Dublin Baptist Church, and for his beloved church family.

Visitation was Monday, July 16, 5-7 p.m., at Dublin Baptist Church. Funeral services are Tuesday, July 17, 3 p.m., at Dublin Baptist Church, with Pastor Dennis Jones officiating. Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dublin Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., 540-980-1700.

