Doris Hinkley Caldwell

Doris Hinkley Caldwell, 83, of Dublin, Va., went to be with her heavenly Father Monday July 16, 2018, surrounded by her family and friends.

Doris was preceded in death by her mother and father, Johnnie Lee and Margaret Wood Hinkley; her loving husband, Paris Leonard Caldwell Jr.; her brothers, June, Lonnie and Roger Hinkley; her sister, Joyce Ritter, and her great-grandchild, Ava Keffer.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lisa Caldwell, Linda Carroll, Barbara “Bunny” Fithian and her son-in-law, Michael Fithian; her son, Donald “Don” Caldwell; her sisters, Virginia “Tip” Donelow, Diane Meredith and her brother-in-law, Bob Meredith; her brother, Kenneth Hinkley and Sylvia Spradlin; her brother-in-law, Roscoe Caldwell; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her special friend, Etta Huss, and a host of other family and friends.

Doris was a dedicated employee of Danaher in Radford for 45 years and a faithful member of Parrott Church of God.

The family is receiving friends Thursday July 19, 6-8 p.m., at Parrott Church of God in Parrott, Va. Funeral services are Friday July 20, 11 a.m., at Parrott Church of God, with Pastors Robert Meredith, Kenneth Alley and Eddie Dalton officiating. Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

DeVilbiss Funeral Home in Radford, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

